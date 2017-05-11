Kate Hudson makes it red carpet official with her new beau

Kate Hudson — who is decidely not dating Brad Pitt, I guess — stepped out for the Hollywood premiere of “Snatched” and stole all the attention from her mom, Goldie Hawn. Just kidding, that’s impossible. But she did bring her new piece Danny Fujikawa with her. And they are, for better or worse, red carpet official now. Fun, I guess!

The 38-year-old and her aspiring musician beau engaged in a lot of PDA that nobody exactly asked for. I mean, really: so much kissing. Save it for later, or never, guys!

Rumors of their photogenic romance started in March when they were caught making out in Los Angeles on a lunch date. (Because the best place to get hot and heavy with your dude is in front of a juice bar).

Since then, they’ve been everywhere: According to People, they had a night out in Tribeca in late March! And in late April they celebrated Hudson’s birthday with a rag-tag group of friends that included Robert Pattinson! So, like, it’s really real, okay?

Besides, as a source tells the mag, the 30-year-old fits into Hudson's, uh, “hipster lifestyle.” You can’t see me but I’m rolling my eyes again. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source said. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.” Sure!

For what it’s worth, she does historically trend towards musicians. Specifically, musicians with questionable facial hair, and Fujikawa isn’t really any different. I mean, take a look at her history: First, it was Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes; then it was Matthew Bellamy of Muse, that band with the annoying songs that all sound the same; then there was a Jonas brother which, sure. Okay.

Anyway, glad they're having a good time!