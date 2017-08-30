Kathy Griffin is sorry, not sorry

Kathy Griffin is taking names and not giving a hoot. Hot off the freedom of dumping Anderson Cooper — and therefore no longer having to bask in his silver fox glory — the comedian is all about telling everyone she’s not actually sorry for that Trump picture. She’s done apologizing!

Maybe you’re thinking, Rachael, didn’t we already cover this? And you would be right, kind of. I mean, before she said she was done apologizing, but now she’s saying she’s no longer sorry. There’s a slight, almost inconsequential difference. And I mean, she’s still talking and therefore I’m contractually obligated to write about it.

Anyway, Griffin — who is embarking on her Laugh Your Head Off tour around Australia, Europe and New Zealand — is rescinding her apologies and going back to being the Griffin we all know and tolerate. Appearing on an Australian morning show, “Sunrise,” she said, “I’m no longer sorry. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody.” Also she told one of the co-hosts they were “full of crap” for suggesting the offending photo went too far.

There’s our girl!

Griffin had previously credited her decision to stop apologizing based on Trump’s behavior. “President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” she said in an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”

She does have a point.