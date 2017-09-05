Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go paddle boarding, keep it PG this time

The extra exes are maybe back at it, but this time the water sports are wanker-free.

A year and change since that time Orlando Bloom and his exposed dick went paddle boarding with Katy Perry, the two have found romance on the water again. Only this time, Bloom managed to keep his junk in his swim trunks.

Over Labor Day weekend, the extra exes were spotted partaking in the water sport on a beach in Cali, and are maybe back together, per a source at E! News. In August, the 32-year-old ratchet pop star and 40-year-old man-elf were seen canoodling at an Ed Sheeran concert. (Man, their dates are such snoozes)!

Perry is being vague about whether they are a thing again or not. A couple weeks back, during an interview at Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mashup,” the “Swish Swish” singer talked around the issue, making noncommittal statements like, “It’s nice to keep people you love around you,” and “When you get older, lines get blurred.”

Bloom and Perry first broke up/decided to take “respectful, loving space from each other” back in February, after dating seven months. Getting back together is kinda lame, but hey, it’s basically cuffing season, so we can’t blame ‘em.