Katy Perry cuts her hair again, would like to hang with the cool kids

Katy Perry would like very much to get in on this cool trend of having a platinum blonde shaved head, and won’t you guys let her into the club please?

The pop star, who is definitely not dating Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband, is getting in on 2017s hottest trend: Shaved and platinum. Amber Rose did it way back when. Then Kristen Stewart. Then Zoe Kravitz. And now, Perry. Because she just wants to be one of the cool kids, okay?

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The 32-year-old made a comment at the Grammys earlier this year, debuting a shorter platinum look saying, “It’s the last color in the spectrum that I can do. I’ve done all of them, and the only thing left to do is shave my head.” People thought she was shading Britney Spears, but I guess she was just shading herself. Super fun!

Perry was definitely giving early era Bieber vibes at her last event, so this is a welcome change, I guess. And now she can sit with the popular girls at lunch, which is an added bonus. Good for you, girl!