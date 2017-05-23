Katy Perry admits to Taylor Swift beef, as if we didn’t already know

In a desperate bid for attention, Katy Perry has confirmed her so-called beef with rival Taylor Swift. Yawn.

On last night’s “Carpool Karaoke,” a somehow very popular segment on “The Late Late Show,” the 32-year-old — yes, THIRTY-TWO — told James Corden what you told your mother at age eight: Taylor Swift started it.

“She started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said. “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me [‘Bad Blood’]... that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.”

The “Swish Swish” singer said she’s ready for the whole thing to be done. Which of course is why she’s talking about it in the first place. “I’m ready for that B.S. to be done. There’s the law of cause and effect: you do something, there’s going to be a reaction. Trust me daddy: there’s gonna be a reaction.” Then she followed it up with a quote about women together healing the world, which, frankly, is a fake ass Taylor Swift move.

This is getting tired. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, 27, are too old for this tomfoolery. All I see are two women of privilege who are so bored with their mansions and their money and their fame that the only way to bide their time through this slog we call life is to pick fights with each other over nothing. They’re literally mad at each other over backup dancers. Do you know how many backup dancers there are in the world? Me either, but I imagine there are a lot.

This could also very well be a poorly planned ploy to boost album sales but either way, I’m over it.

