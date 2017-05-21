Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" sure sounds like it's about Taylor Swift

Another day, another reluctant blurb about Katy Perry. I mean, this woman is always trending for some reason or another. And frankly, I’ve had enough. But considering she just announced she’s embarking on a major tour, I’m guessing this is just the beginning.

As most people unfortunately know, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been in a near constant state of polite feuding, after Perry maybe stole a dancer from T. Swift. In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone that her single “Bad Blood” was about a fellow female artist, which all of us took to mean “Katy Perry.”

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

Earlier this month, Perry kept it vague, saying that while her new album Witness wouldn’t be dissing anybody in particular, it would be damn empowering, a catch-all term these artists use for whatever they want at the moment. “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record,” she said. “There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else,” she continued. The lady doth protest too much, methinks.

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.” Confusing!

But also she just released a song, “Swish Swish,” featuring Nicki Minaj — a woman who has had her own Taylor Swift tiff — that is definitely about Tay Tay.

On an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Perry if the song was about like, anyone in particular. “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s a liberation from all the [negativy] that doesn’t serve you.” Sigh.

Well it’s no Tupac Shakur versus Biggie Smalls, but I guess it’s 2017 and we just have to take what we can get.