Here’s why Keisha Knight Pulliam is supporting Bill Cosby

Last week, Keisha Knight Pulliam was seen joining Bill Cosby on the first day of his sexual assault trial. They smiled! They practically jumped for joy! This week, the 38-year-old actress is talking about why, exactly, she’s choosing to support the controversial comedian — who has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, among other things.

"The Cosby Show" alum says tons of words on the matter but it feels like she’s milking this situation for all the attention she can get, no?

On the “Today Show,” Pulliam talked about why it was important for her to be there for her TV dad as the jurors entered their third day of deliberations. Mmhm. “It was important for me to be there because at the end of the day, I truly believe you’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s just not the man that I ever experienced,” she said.

“I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if God forbid I was in that situation?” Hm, I don’t know Keisha. How would you want to be treated? Would you make denials or excuses for your behavior and blame everyone else around you? Would you milk the publicity trail? Let’s all ask ourselves, WWKKPD — What would Keisha Knight Pulliam do?

Of the sexual assault allegations, Pulliam said, “It’s nothing that I take lightly or that I condone in any way, shape or form, but he’s still a person. He’s still a father, a husband, a parent, someone’s son.” Hey! The people he allegedly assaulted are people too! Glad we’re clearing that up.

She also deflected a question about what she thinks of 79-year-old Cosby now that a great deal of women have accused him of sexual assault by noting his relationship with his wife. She also said Cosby is in good spirits, which, gross.

Hope it's worth it, girl.

