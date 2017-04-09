 
Kendall Jenner feels like the world is against her, is kind of right

She's worried what the Pepsi commercial backlash could mean for her career.

By
Rachael Clemmons
 Published : April 09, 2017 | Updated : April 09, 2017
Kendall Jenner Devastated Pepsi BacklashKendall Jenner Devastated Pepsi BacklashKendall Jenner Devastated Pepsi Backlash

Kendall Jenner is reportedly “devastated” and “traumatized” over the Pepsi commercial backlash. LOL.

The 21-year-old returned to Los Angeles from Paris on Friday night and apparently she’s worried about the future of her career. Who knew that making a mockery of the various protests around the country would turn out bad?!

A source tells Hollywood Life that the young model had really high hopes for the commercial, which again, what? “Now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock.” The source continued, “The world sees her as this glamorous, sophisticated, jet-setting woman, but she’s only 21 and she’s very sensitive.” It is this writer’s humble opinion that only 21-year-olds and their similarly aged cohorts would go so far as to describe themselves as “glamorous” and/or “jet-setting” with no hint of irony.

Apparently, the response to the Pepsi ad has been painful and embarrassing for Jenner, which it should be. Everyone who was involved in this tone-deaf fiasco should be suffering crippling pain and embarrassment. It’s 2017. Perhaps it’s time to learn from our mistakes, yeah? 

