Kendall Jenner feels like the world is against her, is kind of right

Kendall Jenner is reportedly “devastated” and “traumatized” over the Pepsi commercial backlash. LOL.

The 21-year-old returned to Los Angeles from Paris on Friday night and apparently she’s worried about the future of her career. Who knew that making a mockery of the various protests around the country would turn out bad?!

A source tells Hollywood Life that the young model had really high hopes for the commercial, which again, what? “Now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock.” The source continued, “The world sees her as this glamorous, sophisticated, jet-setting woman, but she’s only 21 and she’s very sensitive.” It is this writer’s humble opinion that only 21-year-olds and their similarly aged cohorts would go so far as to describe themselves as “glamorous” and/or “jet-setting” with no hint of irony.

Apparently, the response to the Pepsi ad has been painful and embarrassing for Jenner, which it should be. Everyone who was involved in this tone-deaf fiasco should be suffering crippling pain and embarrassment. It’s 2017. Perhaps it’s time to learn from our mistakes, yeah?