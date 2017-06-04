Kendall Jenner thinks Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir is “insane”

Kendall Jenner agrees with the rest of us: Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all memoir is a hot mess.

The clueless former Pepsi ambassador is just as frustrated with the so-called memoir as older sister Kim. And she’s venting about it on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” as you do. “I heard about all the stuff that she was saying [in the book] and just how a lot of it’s so not true,” said the 21-year-old. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.” Yes, Kendall. It does appear that way! What a super sleuth you are.

Kris Jenner, the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch and full-time diabolical mastermind, agrees with her daughter. Which, of course she would. Remember when Caitlyn dished about their mediocre sex life? “It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way. Talk about your journey and keep it to that. That I would have had great respect for,” she says.

“There’s lies that are printed in a book that lives there til the end of time," Kris continues. So your children are going to read this book about their grandparents and have a story that’s fabricated. That’s in print and is a fabrication.” Yes! That is indeed how books work.

But also? Kendall is confused about how Caitlyn is dissing the very children she raised. I mean, it’s obviously for the big fat paycheck, but Kendall never even considers that. “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised!”

She continued, “If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. That’s insane!” Wait, I’m sorry. Does Kendall think she’s a Kardashian? Because she’s not. It’s right there in her name.

Poor confused thing doesn’t even know her damn name.