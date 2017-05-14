North West would like you to stop taking pictures of her, please

North West — a three-year-old with more common sense than most of Hollywood — has a message for the paparazzi.

The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was spotted yelling at the paparazzi over the weekend when they rushed her and mother Kim after an ice cream run. “No pictures!” she yelled. “NO. PICTURES.” I mean, she was a few seconds away from bum rushing one of the paparazzo — probably the one who offered a lame “Sorry, North” while continuing to take pics of the young fashionista.

First celebrity kid to go HAM on the paparazzi 😭😭 she is 10000% Kanye's daughter! pic.twitter.com/9OfIvdaMHq — FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) May 12, 2017

As The Cut points outs, the paparazzi can be pretty ruthless when it comes to taking photographs of celebrities and their children. In recent years, it’s become more taboo for photographers to snap photos of celebrity kids. Actresses like Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry have gone so far as to testify in favor of a California anti-paparazzi bill.

“I chose a public life and understand that this means sacrifices in terms of privacy for our jobs," Garner said in her testimony. “In my case this means that I am sometimes photographed. However my three children are private citizens and more than that... they're just little kids.

"Literally everyday there are as many as fifteen cars of photographers waiting outside our home,” she continued. "In the course of our ordinary day — trips to school, pediatrician, ballet, or the grocery store — paparazzi swarm. Large aggressive men swarm us causing a mob scene, yelling, jockeying for a position, crowding around the kids.” Yikes!

However, judging from Kim’s reaction to North’s outburst — a giggle and a, come on sweetie, I doubt that the 36-year-old will be complaining about the attention any time soon. North on the other hand, has had quite enough.

Let the girl enjoy her ice cream in peace, y’all. Would you want someone disturbing the tender, special moment between you and your mint chocolate chip? I didn’t think so.