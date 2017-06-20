Kim Kardashian doesn't get blackface, says she was just "really tan"

Last week, Kim Kardashian announced that she would be releasing a new beauty line, KKW Beauty. As the most famous Kardashian does, she had a whole photoshoot with her own face to promote said beauty line. In the photos, she looks like classic Kim — slightly too small bra top, high ponytail, extreme contouring and super tan skin. So tan, in fact, that some people are alleging that she’s essentially wearing blackface.

The 36-year-old apparently took these accusations so seriously that she talked to the damn New York Times about them. She basically says she ran the photos past people and nobody even like, brought it up. “I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she said. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

She continues by saying that she totally gets where the people with the blackface allegations are coming from and also that she has learned from her lessons because — let’s be honest — what else is she going to say? “I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

Confession: I don’t care. It's not like she's the second coming of Rachel Dolezal. Besides, Kardashian already tans so hard, and the original picture just looks like she made a poor choice of Instagram filter. At this point in her celebrity, Kardashian should know better than to use Kelvin.