Kim Kardashian knew very early that her marriage to Kris Humphries was doomed

Kim Kardashian showed up to Watch What Happens Live! to talk about Kris Humphries and it’s all about as obvious as you suspect.

The 36-year-old, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West, admits that her marriage to Humphries was doomed from the start. No s—t, Kim. “I just thought, ‘Holy s—t, I’m 30-years-old, I better get this together. I better get married,” Kardashian said. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

The marriage — which Kardashian lovingly referred to as “that um, last marriage I had,” lasted for 72 days. And as far as this gossip writer believes, was maybe set up as a publicity stunt by Mama Kris. Conspiracy theory!

Anyway, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star admitted to Andy Cohen that she knew pretty immediately that the marriage wasn’t going to last. “But I knew, [by the] honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.” So yeah, not immediately after exchanging vows, but shortly after.

Kim spent the rest of the episode looking very beautifully dumbfounded while answering a litany of kind of juicy questions. No, she has not spoken to Taylor Swift. Yes, she was happy that Kylie and Tyga broke up. No, she was not Paris Hilton’s assistant — she just liked to clean out her closet and sell the stuff on eBay! It’s different!

She also admitted there’s about a 2% chance of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner ever speaking again — and it would come down to their kids, Kendall and Kylie. So yeah, let’s not bet on that.