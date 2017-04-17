Kylie Jenner avoids Tyga at Coachella, debuts stolen highlighter hair

Kylie Jenner is not a celebrity I usually talk about. Maybe she’s more than an entitled, spoiled child with tons of cash to blow and a variety of new, um, assets to flaunt. I really do not know. But there comes a time when your editor is like, you should write about Kylie Jenner now, and you’re like, okay, I’ll do it. So here we are.

The 19-year-old showed up at Coachella this weekend looking like a 12-pack of uncapped, fluorescent highlighters vomited all over her head. Or better yet, as if she spilled the insides of a million glowsticks over her dang skull after her weekly neighborhood rave. People loved it. Except for K. Michelle, who called out Jenner for sporting a look she had first.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, K. Michelle posted a side-by-side comparison of her hair and Jenner’s, saying she liked hers better. After Jenner's fans confronted the singer, she clarified: “I think she looks great, don’t get me wrong. I like mine better.”

This wouldn’t be a thing, but Jenner has come under fire for thieving the looks of others before. Oh well. Kylie’s gonna Kylie.

You know who else didn’t love Jenner's Lisa Frank inspired look? Tyga. Jenner’s 27-year-old ex — a man who once dreamed of being a prolific rapper, but has now settled for being a two-hit-wonder who traded his soul to Ursula the sea witch for a chance to be forever associated with the Kardashian-Jenner brand — made an appearance at Coachella too. According to Perez Hilton, the exes, whose on-again/off-again shenanigans are enough to give you a Lucille Austero inspired level of vertigo, weren’t exactly happy to see each other.

The two apparently “shared an awkward hug” and “Kyle looked really sad” afterward. Sounds pretty standard and not exactly newsworthy! Jenner is maybe dating Travis Scott which is an upgrade, I guess.

Honestly, it’s just a matter of time before the youngest Jenner gets back with Tyga, who also happens to be the father of her half-brother’s ex-fiancee’s child. What a cool, integrated family.