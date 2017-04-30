Leonardo DiCaprio took a break from broing out to join the People’s Climate March

Leonardo DiCaprio joined protestors at the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C. this weekend to remind everyone that when he’s not boinking 25-year-old models, he does really care about the environment.

The 42-year-old actor slash environmental activist reportedly marched alongside people indigenous to both North and South America. He carried a sign that said “Climate Change is real,” written on the back of a manila filing folder. Because, of course he did.

On Saturday he tweeted, “Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them.”

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

According to PEOPLE, the star of the extremely grating “The Great Gatsby” joined participants who were objecting Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Dicaprio, who whined his way into winning an Academy Award, used his acceptance speech at the 2016 Oscars to draw attention to environmental activism. “Making ‘The Revenant’ was about man’s relationship with the natural world, a world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history,” he said.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

He also urged the importance of backing political leaders who prioritize climate change, saying “We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters or the big corporations, but who speak all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people who will be most affected by this, for our children’s children and for those people out there who’s voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed.”

When DiCaprio isn’t proving how passionate he is about climate change, he’s hanging out with Orlando Bloom at Coachella, or spending thousands of dollars to fly his favorite eyebrow stylist across the world to make sure his brows are perfect.

Whoever said you can’t have it all never met this man, that’s for sure. May he inspire us for generations to come.