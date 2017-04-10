Mariah Carey dumped Bryan Tanaka, and this is why

Mariah Carey and her beau Bryan Tanaka have called it quits after five months. Considering it was very clearly a rebound relationship, it lasted for quite a long time.

The pop diva was linked to Tanaka after her messy AF split from fiancé James Packer. Tanaka, 33, spent a great deal of time telling everyone that the pair was destined to be. I bet he feels great about that now.

According to TMZ, Tanaka was essentially a gold digger brimming with jealousy. Gold digger? Probably. I don't know why he would feel jealousy per se, but I guess Carey’s people gotta spin it somehow. “Bryan had unbridled fury over Mariah’s relationship with ex-hubby Nick Cannon….They vacation as a family and go to dinner and parties together, sometimes without the kids. We’re told it drove Bryan insane,” a source told the site.

Oh, and Carey got tired of footing the bills for Tanaka’s expensive taste, which she really should have expected. He’s a backup dancer, she’s the third-best-selling female artist in the United States.

The last time the two were together was reportedly on their trip to Cabo, which was heavily featured on their respective Instagram pages. While TMZ’s source says Carey worried Tanaka’s endgame was fame — yeah, could have told you that too — I’d say they both got something out of this not at all fake relationship, no?