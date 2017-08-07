Home
 
Matt Damon, Sean Spicer stopped by Fenway Park this weekend

The stars shipped up to Boston to cheer on the Red Sox.
Matt Damon Red Sox
Matt Damon showed off his Boston pride at Fenway Park. Photo by Getty Images

A few famous faces were spotted in the crowd cheering on the Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend.

Actor and filmmaker Matt Damon made his way over to Yawkey Way on Sunday to watch the afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox. The Cambridge native seemed to have a lot of fun during his latest trip to Boston, as he snapped photos with players in the dugout and even made an appearance in the NESN broadcast booth with announcers Dennis Eckersley and Dave O'Brien.

The Twitter account for the Red Sox couldn't help but crack a "Good Will Hunting" joke during Damon's appearance at the game.

The 46-year-old star has been spending quite a bit of time in Boston lately. He worked on his bowling game with his family at Kings Back Bay last week.

Damon wasn't the only notable name in town this weekend as former White House Press Secretary and Melissa McCarthy's "Saturday Night Live" punching bag Sean Spicer was in attendance at Saturday's game.

Spicer, who's a "wicked" Red Sox and Patriots fan according to the bio on his Twitter account, seemed to be in good spirits as he stopped and posed for photos with fans.

And if there were any questions about his loyalty to Boston sports team, Spicer also sent Tom Brady a happy birthday message via Twitter on Thursday.

By
Matt Juul
 Published : August 07, 2017
