Has the Queen given her blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

If you’re wondering what the engagement prospects are for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, keep your bet firmly set to, “Well, maybe!”

According to The Mirror and The Daily Express, there’s a delicious rumor going ‘round that the Hot Ginger Prince has been granted the permission to pop the question to his 35-year-old beau. “The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year,” a source says. “Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he’s already had those conversations with her Majesty. An engagement is imminent.”

So yeah, looks like things are still very serious between these two, in case you were wondering. They’ve been having a great time, okay? Meghan may even be moving into Harry’s place in Kensington Palace later this year! If things weren’t real before, they are definitely real now!

And sounds about right: In March, a so-called friend of the couple told Us Weekly that the two would be engaged by the end of the summer. “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable,” says the source. “It’s not like Harry can uproot!” I’ll try to stay calm about that little anecdote, because oh man, I want these two to be happening for real pretty badly.

Markle, of course, just made her first kind of public debut with the 32-year-old prince earlier this month, joining him at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. For most of the time, the two of them were separated by a field, but they were caught making out in the parking lot later which is cute.

This weekend, she’ll be joining Harry at Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews. Somehow, the “Suits” actress secured herself a full invite, despite Middleton’s supposed no-ring no bring rule. And while I’m not exactly saying I hope that these two steal the show at Pippa’s wedding — I mean, that would be rude — I also wouldn’t mind if they did.