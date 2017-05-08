Meghan Markle just got a full invite to Pippa Middleton’s wedding

I don’t know when this happened, but I’m really getting into the whole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thing. I want them to be together more than I want Nick from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to be my boyfriend slash personal driver. And that’s a lot!

Anyway, after weeks of confusion over whether or not the “Suits” actress would attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding, The Telegraph and Express are now reporting that Markle will be attending the full wedding as Prince Harry’s date. Squee!

First, there were rumors that Markle wouldn’t be invited to Pippa’s wedding ceremony at all. Later, a source told People that Middleton was imposing a no-ring, no bring rule for the formal vow exchange — as in, only spouses and or fiancé(e)s would be allowed to attend. I don’t know, Pippa. It almost seems personal.

Now, Pippa and her soon to be husband, James Matthews, are making an exception for Markle, who isn’t engaged to Harry. Well, not yet.

Prince Harry, 32, and Markle, 35, made their first debut as a couple, kind of, over the weekend. Markle showed her support for Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England. It was the first time the couple attended a public event together — even though they were mostly separated by a field. Afterwards, they made out. Royals, they’re just like us!

In March, a so-called friend of the couple told Us Weekly that the two would be engaged by the end of the summer. “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable,” says the source. “It’s not like Harry can uproot!” I’ll take that with a grain of salt — but I’ll take it, because I want these two to be together forever so badly.

Pippa is, of course, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Middleton, and so Prince Harry’s sister-in-law. Her nuptials are scheduled for May 20. Until then, may we have many more stories and speculation about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and whether or not Pippa Middleton is annoyed that everyone is always stealing her spotlight: first big sister Kate by marrying a dang prince; and now her brother-in-law with his hot American actress girlfriend. Poor Pippa.