Michael Moore wants to take down President Trump with a Broadway show

Instead of line kicks, expect deep cuts as political troublemaker Michael Moore takes on Donald Trump in his first-ever Broadway show.

“The Terms of My Surrender” will be a one-man show premiering in July, with the kind of modest premise typical of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s productions: “Can a Broadway show take down a sitting president?”

The show will “take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f— we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border,” the show’s producers IMG Original Content (“Fun Home”) promised in a press release.

More specifically, Moore will vent some general frustrations about how we got to a Trump presidency, as well as adding topical anecdotes based on the news of the day and even hosting guest stars. But we doubt President Trump will take Moore up on his standing offer of a reserved President’s Box at the theater.

Directed by Michael Mayer (“American Idiot”), the show will run for just 12 weeks at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.), with previews starting on July 28, with opening night set for Aug. 10.

Moore has taken on much of the bleak landscape that is modern American life, from his “Fahrenheit 9/11” about the War on Terror that remains the highest-grossing documentary ever. He won an Oscar for “Bowling for Columbine,” which examined American gun culture. He took on the healthcare industry with “Sicko,” and previously confronted the specter of President Trump back in October, when he did a live show (also released as a film) about the 2016 election called “Michael Moore in TrumpLand” and taken part in anti-Trump protests in New York. (“The Terms of My Surrender” will be a totally different production.)

That said, he also told us in December 2015 that a Republican couldn’t take the White House: “Eighty-one percent of those voting next year are either female, people of color or young adults between the ages of 18 and 35. That’s 81 percent of the population. They have offended and alienated all three of those groups.” So don’t just expect a Trump hatefest — nobody in America is getting off lightly, either.

Tickets for “The Terms of My Surrender” are on sale now starting at $29 online or by calling 212-239-6200.