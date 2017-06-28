Michelle Rodriguez threatens to quit 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Michelle Rodriguez has sensationally threatened to quit the "Fast & Furious" franchise, declaring that she wants the female characters in the series to be shown “some love” in its upcoming ninth installment.

Rodriguez, who has played Letty Ortiz in five "Fast & Furious" films, took to Instagram to make her warning, while somewhat confusingly promoting the digital release of "Fate of the Furious" at the same time.

Alongside a variety of pictures, which included one of her with Vin Diesel and another with Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez wrote, “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love.”

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

There are certainly plenty of female characters in the "Fast & Furious" franchise who deserve more “love.” While Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty has been a part of the posse the longest, Nathalie Emmanuel joined it as Ramsey in "Furious 70," while "Fate of the Furious" saw the introduction of both Helen Mirren as Deckard and Owen Shaw’s mother and Charlize Theron as the villainous Cipher.

At the same time, Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto has been in five films from the series, but was left out of "Fate of the Furious." This was due to Paul Walker’s death, as the appearance of her character Mia Toretto was tied directly to Walker’s Brian O’Conner, her husband and father of her child. However, a simple explanation could see Mia Toretto brought back into the fold, especially as she has previously proven to be highly skilled behind the wheel.

Michelle Rodriguez’s remarks will hopefully make those involved in the franchise sit up and take notice that "Fate of the Furious" was probably a little too heavy on the testosterone, especially when there are so many women ready, willing and more than able to take center stage.