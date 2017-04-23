Here's why Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are hanging out so much

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been spotted having dinner twice in the last week. And the reason for their frequent reunions just may shock you.

When asked by TMZ why he’d been seeing Carey so frequently lately, Cannon told the paparazzi, “You realize this is my family, right?” Can you believe it?! They're hanging out because they are family. Shock and awe over here.

According to Us Weekly, Carey, 47, and Cannon, 36, headed to Mr. Chow with their twins late last week, and enjoyed a private dinner without their children at Nobu Malibu the next day.

The two have been haunted by dating rumors ever since Carey broke it off with her possibly fake boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The 34-year-old and the pop diva split after five months, which is remarkably long for a rebound relationship, if you think about it. The possibly fake stories surrounding the break up said that Tanaka’s jealousy over Carey and Cannon’s relationship were to blame.

To be fair, these are two grown adults who really love attention: When a TMZ reporter asked Cannon whether or not the two were now “official,” Cannon said “We’ve always been official.” Really brings new meaning to Carey’s 1995 hit, “You’ll Always Be My Baby,” huh? Meanwhile, Carey is in the background basking in the glow of the numerous camera flashes and jokingly threatening to steal a paparazzo’s car. So this is just pretty standard behavior from them.

Cannon and Carey wed in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. They amicably co-parent their children, Moroccan and Monroe, both aged five. Carey has since been engaged to an Australian billionaire, James Packer; and cavorted around with pretty young thing, Bryan Tanaka. Nick Cannon, meanwhile, got some poor lady pregnant and named his son Golden Cannon, which, I just can’t bear to comment on.