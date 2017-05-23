Nicki Minaj and Nas are dating, I guess

Nicki Minaj appears to be dating — or at the very least having celibate sleepovers with — Nas. I suppose stranger things have happened.

The 34-year-old rapper stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to spill on her newfangled relationship. Oh man. “We’re both from Queens,” she told Ellen. "He is the King of Queens and I’d like to think I am the Queen of Queens. He is a rap legend. I have a lot of respect for him. And he’s cute, too.” Enough with the royalty stuff, my goodness.

Minaj also dished on her plans to stay celibate. Because, I don’t even know. No quips. I'm all out of quips and firmly in a place where I just can’t. “I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men… I might make an exception to the rule for him ‘cause he’s so dope.” Oh, dear.

Rumors have been flying about their romance since Minaj shared a photo of her and Nas, 43, on her Instagram. They looked very cozy. “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS,” she wrote, abusing the privilege of all caps. “Congrats Nas.” Um, what does that even mean?

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Before the “Anaconda” rapper was obsessed with faux royalty, she dated noted bonehead Meek Mill. According to TMZ, their relationship crumbled not after Drake and Meek Mill’s beef — ah, remember that? We were all so young once — but after Nicki’s birthday weekend. Meek maybe ditched her for his friends and/or cheated on her, depending on who you ask. Like I said, bonehead.

Congrats to the happy maybe couple!