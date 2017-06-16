Obama sends message to Jay Z for Songwriters Hall of Fame — and possibly lets a big secret slip

Last night, Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received one of the biggest congratulatory messages anyone could get — a thank you for from former President Barack Obama.

Jay Z took to Twitter to share a list of the many people who have inspired him through the years. The list of artists who receive name-checks included Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, Lauryn Hill, Common, Drake, Meek Mill and Ice Cube.

In between all of his shout-out tweets, he shared a message from one of his biggest fans.

At 9:26 p.m. Thursday night, Jay Z shared a link to a Dropbox account containing a video message from former President Barack Obama congratulating him on being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

The file appears to have been removed or disabled, but it was quickly downloaded and shared by many people on Twitter.

Barack Obama congratulates Jay Z

In the two-minute video, the former president first congratulated other Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees Kenneth “Babyface” Edmunds,” Barry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Robert Lam, James Pankow and Max Martin.

He also made sure he let everyone know Jay Z's his favorite rapper in a very special congratulations message that we’re sure Jay Z will never forget.

“I like to think that Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it's like to not have a father around; we know what it's like not to come from and to know people who didn't get the same breaks we did, so we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so it's a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.”

During the speech, Obama mentioned something some Beyoncé fans believe he could have accidentally revealed the gender of Beyoncé’s twins. “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have me beat once those twins show up.”

Did Obama accidentally reveal the gender of Beyoncé’s twins?

According to Beyonce fans on Twitter, the answer is yes. As soon as Obama's message was posted to Twitter, fans were quick to analyze it and were convinced the former president revealed the gender of Beyonce’s twins.

THEY GIRLS — To Be Clear (@MikelleStreet) June 16, 2017

Beyonce hasn't revealed the gender of her twins, however, she is expected to give birth to her twins in California any day now.