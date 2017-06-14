Oprah dashes your hope of ever running for president

In case you were hoping Oprah was going to save us all from the long national nightmare that is technically called Trump’s presidency, here's some bummer news. Oprah has gone on record to say that, nah, she won't ever be running for President of the United States. Aw, man.

The Queen of Media sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast to talk about everything — from her rise to success, to her Oscar-nominated acting and everything in between. But when asked whether or not she would run for POTUS, she had a pretty definitive answer.

“I will never run for public office,” she says. “That’s a pretty definitive thing… And I don’t know [if I could beat Trump]. I don’t know the answer to that. I will never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”

Aw, but Oprah! You would be so good at it!

This isn’t the first time she’s talked about a potential run. In March, the 63-year-old realized that apparently, you didn't even need political experience to be president. Cause, you know, Trump. "I never considered the question even a possibility," she said. "I thought, 'Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough. Now I’m thinking… oh!'”

Also, for what it’s worth, back in 1998, Donald Trump himself stated that Oprah would be his ideal running mate, predicting that they hypothetical ticket would “win easily.” In your dreams, dude!

Anyway, I’m not saying Oprah owes us anything. But at the very least, she could let Steadman run for president, and then just operate him like a puppet — just like in the music video for *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” That would be fine.

