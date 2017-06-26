For Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke, getting married once wasn’t enough

In February, Penn Badgley — a man you may know as Dan Humphrey and/or the fictional embodiment of “Gossip Girl” — married his girlfriend, Domino Kirke. They had a very chill, very lowkey Brooklyn courthouse wedding. As you do.

But getting married to his wife one time proved to not be quite enough. The pair got married again over the weekend in a slightly more elaborate ceremony. This time it was outdoors! In Upstate New York! Mariska Hargitay (yes, Olivia Benson!) was there! So were Debra Messing and Zac Posen which, OK sure.

Like any good Brooklyn couple that everyone is jealous of, much of their ceremony was captured and tagged on Instagram.

"You only get married twice, once" 🌹🌹I love you @pennbadgley A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Kirke herself posted a picture of Badgley, cheekbones and jawline just jutting out in like, really attractive perpendicular angles, writing “You only get married twice, once.” She’s right, I guess. Unless they get married a third time.

💫 the most beautiful bride💫✨congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars✨ 💕 A post shared by tara summers (@tarasummers) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Here’s a picture of Kirke, wearing a beige wedding gown I’m sure looks very glorious in person, but in photographs looks like a musty curtain salvaged from someone’s attic.

#HappySunday #JoyfulWeekend #JoyfulWedding #Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife. 📷: @therealdebramessing A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Fun fact: Turns out Mariska Hargitay loves Instagram! Also, she’s the best and she loves to celebrate other people’s marriages by posting a lovely picture of herself and using a mess of hashtags. Cute!

One of the many blessings for the blessed newlyweds... @dominokirke + @pennbadgley singing with the incomparable #shirleyreeves from #theshirelles. Video by the incomparable @corneliamurr A post shared by Lola Kirke (@lolakirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Also, they sang "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" with Shirley Reeves from The Shirelles. Of course they did!

Kirke — older sister to both Jemima and Lola — works as a doula and is creeping into the realm of music. Badgley now mostly plays with his band MOTHXR, who are very good.

It’s beautiful and all, but I’d kill to have that kind of time on my hands. Planning two weddings and then getting married twice? You could binge watch so much television in that many hours.

