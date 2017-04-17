Prince Harry’s life descended into “total chaos” after losing his mother, Princess Diana

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana’s tragic death. And now her youngest son, Prince Harry, is opening up about losing his mother at age 12.

In an interview with The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast, the 32-year-old talked about doing the work of caring for your mental health. “I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but my work as well,” he said, according to Cosmopolitan. “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.”

He also admitted that he grew emotionally distant to cope with his mother’s death, saying that he descended into “total chaos” for years after Diana's fatal car crash in 1997. In his late 20s, as things escalated, his brother Prince William encouraged him to see professional help. And he saw a therapist like, a handful of times, and took up boxing.

“Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half to three years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously, as well.” Your private life, huh? I mean, sure, you’re working hard to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, but could you also be trying to give us a subliminal message about your romantic life, my dude?

Of course, the timing is right. Things have been getting serious between The Young Ginger Prince and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle. LaineyGossip notes that by talking about mental health and encouraging others to prioritize their own mental health, Harry did his princely duties well and represented the family in a good way. Maybe because he’s trying to curry favor with his grandmother… so that he can marry who he chooses. Say, an American, mixed-race actress.

I don’t know about y’all, but I am definitely ready to see a Black woman in Buckingham Palace, even if her husband is more than several steps removed from any actual positio of power. Let’s do this, Queen Elizabeth!