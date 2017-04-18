Here’s Lady Gaga and Prince William Facetiming each other and chattin’about mental health

The British royal family is very into speaking out about mental health and also feelings right now: Yesterday, the Beautiful Ginger Prince — Harry, duh — spoke out about the personal struggles he endured after losing his mother, Princess Diana, at age 12. And now his big brother is getting in on it, with the help of y’alls favorite pop star.

In a video produced for Heads Together, a charity put together by Prince William, Prince Harry and The Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton, William casually Facetimes with Lady Gaga, as if it is an everyday occurrence. The two chat about breaking down the stigma around mental health issues and Gaga’s own experience with depression and anxiety. It’s all very brave and touching.

Thanks to Prince William & @heads_together for inviting me to join this important conversation around mental health awareness #oktosay pic.twitter.com/w4RYmw7Llj — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) April 18, 2017

The 30-year-old pop star, who revealed a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in an open letter late last year, told her old pal that opening up about mental well being can make a huge difference. “I feel like we are not hiding anymore, we’re starting to talk. And that’s what we need to do. For me waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe,” she continues. There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness… but it was like saying this is a part of me, and this is okay.”

Although Prince William says he’s just now learning about mental health, the four minute video still manages to be heartwarming and it’s clear that William is contractually passionate about the cause. But also? It’s quite endearing and low-key hilarious to know that A) Lady Gaga uses a Keurig, because of course she does, and B) Gaga and Prince William are just as awkward as the rest of us. They literally talk about how it’s a different time of day in London for thirty whole seconds. Also it’s pretty clear Gaga chose her “at home wig” with personal care, opting for a subtle nut brown that wouldn’t distract from the serious issues at hand. Bravo, boo!