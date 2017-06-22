Prince Harry says nobody in the royal family wants to be king or queen

Prince Harry’s honesty tour is still going hot, guys.

The Hot Ginger Prince is apparently “eager to get on with” — British for, “girl, bye” — an overhaul of the British monarchy. And he, William and Kate are just the team to do it! “The monarchy is a force for good, and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the queen has achieved for over 60 years,” he says in an interview with Newsweek. “But we won’t be trying to fill her boots.”

Also, Harry knows he’s the cool popular royal, but he insists that it’s only for the good of the people, anyway. “We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people… Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.” Whew, you are just full of truth bombs out here, Harry.

The 32-year-old also admitted that he’s just trying to live an ordinary life out here, despite living in a palace and traveling primarily by limousine. “My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people.” Ordinary! “Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping… Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.” He does his own shopping y’all. He’s just an ordinary dude.

Can you imagine a trepidacious Prince Harry shopping for his own tea and crumpets? Then going home and preparing the Pimm's Cup recipe that was passed down to him from his ancestors of the house of Windsor.? And then enjoying a nice shepherd's pie by the fire, probably one that Meghan Markle made? And it doesn't taste all that good — she's American after all — but he eats it anyway because, love. Sounds lovely doesn't it?

