Sarah Hyland will not suffer your anorexia accusations, thank you

Sarah Hyland is an actress on “Modern Family,” a show that refuses to go away. And apparently, she’s been at the center of the rumor mill for her recent weight loss, with some nosy ass people wondering if she was anorexic.

And so, the 26-year-old did what any millennial actress on a show that won’t go away would do. She took to Twitter as a means of defending herself. And according to Hyland, it hasn’t been the greatest year, and there’s a reason for the very apparent physical changes.

My story as of now. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/6kWlnxgjIb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 24, 2017

“I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been HEAVILY discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments,” she wrote. “That something is my weight. I normally don’t comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I’m here to explain a few things and spread love… I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy.

"I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out," she continued. "Which, for me, is very upsetting…I am not a fan of 'being skinny.' Which many of you have told me that I am too much of….My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

Hyland also noted that she didn’t want young girls to aspire to her current body type, and that she is absolutely, definitely not promoting anorexia which, duh.

Good for her for defending herself and taking down the body shamers. But also, there has to be a better way of communicating longer messages. Why is it always in the notes app?

