Scarlett Johansson is still making out with that guy from ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson sure has interesting taste in men, y’all. Apparently, she and Colin Jost, host of “Weekend Update” are still a thing.

Page Six reports that the two kept it “chill” on a “hot” date night over the weekend. Ugh.

The “Rough Night” star and Jost enjoyed drinks in Manhattan— Johansson downed a couple of Manhattans, atta girl! And Jost ordered a single speciality cocktail. I totally see Colin Jost as a dude who orders one, singular house cocktail. Typical.

They were also “nice” and “holding hands” according to a spy. Sounds special.

Last we heard, these two were making out like a couple of horny teenagers right after a very elaborate prom. In May, the pair hit it off at the boozy post-SNL finale celebrations. A source spilled on their like, raw, drunken attraction, or whatever, about their very exciting night. “They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” the source told Page Six. “They were at the bar in front of everyone… they made out at least twice.. Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.” Yeah, no, seems standard.

Johansson is, of course, is the midst of a divorce and possibly a custody battle. She and her hot, French almost-ex-husband, Romain Dauriac separated last summer. She filed for divorce earlier this year, claiming that their marriage is irretrievably broken. Sick burn, ScarJo!

I mean, if Johansson and Jost are holding hands while dining, things are probably pretty serious. I personally wouldn’t let someone’s sweaty palm get in the way of a good meal — but hey! That’s just me.

But good luck to these two, I guess? I mean, I’m not convinced this isn’t some sort of elaborate ruse, but still.

