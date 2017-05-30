Scott Disick is just trying to make Kourtney Kardashian jealous

Scott Disick, a 34-year-old mooch and father of three, was spotted feeling up Bella Thorne, a former Disney actress, at Cannes last week. It was, all in all, pretty desperate. Now, TMZ reports what we already knew: not only was the PDA fest that nobody asked for all about attention, but it was also just a ploy to make ex-girlfriend slash baby mama Kourtney Kardashian jealous. Who knew!

A source tells the site that Disick’s horrid displays of so-called affection were a planned offensive to hurt the eldest Kardashian — and to make her jealous. And Bella wasn't the only one: According to People, Disick was spotted with two other women, kissed a mystery brunette, and then was seen hanging with 18-year-old model Sofia Richie. Gross! All because Kourtney, 38, has that pretty young boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Mmhm.

Now, because of Disick’s general air of irresponsibility, and the fact that he’s giving John Mayer a run for the title of “Thirstiest Man Alive,” the Kardashians are done with him. Their plan of punishment? Excommunicating him from family dinners and vacations. And Kourtney won’t let Scott see their kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — until he proves he’s sober. Fair!

“Scott hasn’t seen the kids for weeks,” a source tells People. “Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won’t let him see the kids unless he shapes up.”

And apparently, Kourtney tires of Disick’s shenanigans. “She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore,” the insider says. “She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s a mess… She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won’t come near the kids.”

Sounds good to me. Get help, dude! And stop making out with 19-year-olds, it’s just way too obvious, thank you, bye!