Cute: Serena Williams had a '50s-inspired baby shower

All her celebrity friends were there.
Serena Williams Burberry
Serena Williams. Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams had a cute lil’ 1950s-themed baby shower, and everyone was there! I mean, you weren’t there. I wasn’t there. But the likes of Ciara (local woman who went tobogganing with her infant) and Lala Anthony (who looks so good, even her estranged husband can’t deal with it) were there. Oh, and Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland and, of course, Venus Williams. Celebrities truly have the most random friendships.

 

 

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

I❤MY@lala

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Williams and her fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting some time in the fall. Though they’ve yet to find out the sex of the baby, they’re leaning toward the lady sort. “She won the Australian Open while pregnant,” Ohanian explained to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ … only a woman could be strong enough to take on.” True!

So yeah, these two are still in the running for being my new favorite couple. I mean, honestly, they deserve it. 
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : August 06, 2017 | Updated : August 06, 2017
Tags:Serena WilliamsLaLa AnthonyVenus WilliamsCiara
 
