BTW, Serena Williams’ pregnancy announcement was actually an accident

Remember that time Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with a Snapchat that simply said “20 weeks?” And then later hastily deleted it? Well, she would like you to know the whole thing was an accident. Her bad!

During a Ted Talk with Gayle King, the tennis legend admitted she didn’t mean to actually post the snap. “I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” Williams explained.

“Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped but it’s okay.” She continued, “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button.” Yes, theoretically, I do know.

She says in the end, it didn’t really matter because she was going to post the news five or six days later — which she did. Earlier this week, she posted a lil’ pregnancy selfie and wrote a letter to her unborn child. It was sweet, if you’re into feeling things.

The 35-year-old also talked to King about her plans for the future, which chiefly are to have the baby, and then make a major comeback. “That would be really fun.” LOL. What a woman.

She then dished about her engagement to resident Reddit nerd Alexis Ohanian, and how she’s not really in a rush to get married. “I never felt pressured to get married, and I can’t say I’m the marrying type of person. I love my life, I love my freedom and I love my career.” The two have been engaged since late December, and wow, I just realized that this woman is my role model.