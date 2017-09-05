Taylor Swift cracks NSFW joke, booed by fans at Martha's Vineyard wedding

Look what you made her do?

Taylor Swift had quite the weekend. Photo by Getty Images

There's been no shortage of celebrity sightings on Martha's Vineyard this summer, but the Massachusetts island hosted a bit of drama during Taylor Swift's trip to town.

The pop megastar spent part of her Labor Day weekend on the Vineyard for her friend Abigail Anderson's wedding. Swift served as a bridesmaid for her BFF's big day, as Anderson married photographer Matt Lucier at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, according to Vulture.

Now that she's taking a turn towards the dark side with her sixth album "Reputation," it shouldn't be a surprised that Swift got a little NSFW while toasting the happy couple. Part of the singer's speech leaked online following this weekend's affair.

"She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling," Swift says in the clip. "They make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear."

The newlyweds didn't seem to mind the rauchy, personal story, as they can be seen laughing along in the video.

Christmas is all around us 🎄 A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:16am PST

While Swift seemed to have fun at the festivities, her latest trip to the Bay State also featured an appearance by a few boo birds. As the Grammy Award winner attempted to leave the wedding, she was met by a group of fans who hoped to catch a glimpse of their music idol.

However, Swift was apparently feeling shy that day and shielded herself from the attention with a black sheet held by her security team. The fans weren't happy with this and began to boo the star as she got in her vehicle to leave.

"Taylor, we thought you loved your fans!" screamed one onlooker in a video released by TMZ. "Very disappointing, not cool."

We're guessing the Swifties weren't ready for the cold shoulder.