Tom Hardy is the hero London needs

Tom Hardy is a real life hero and I’m here for it.

The “Taboo” actor, likely inspired by his experience in the glorious, action-heavy “Mad Max: Fury Road,” reportedly chased down a thief in London and it was very acrobatic. Baby’s been studying parkour!

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old sprinted after a thief who crashed a stolen moped and fled. A witness in Richmond, London shared how Hardy literally vaulted over walls, chasing the thief through a back garden before proudly announcing “I caught the c—t.” What an actual dreamboat.

The witness, Arun Pullen, said the experience was pretty crazy. “It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the [stolen] moped had jumped a red light and smashed a car.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious.” This is method acting taken to the limit, if you ask me.

After catching the thief, Hardy reportedly patted him down before making a citizen’s arrest. And according to Pullen’s girlfriend, he did not disappoint. “He looked as mad as he does on telly,” she said. I love the Brits.

Scotland Yard — surely jealous of Hardy’s glory — initially cast doubt on the story. As a Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Telegraph: “At 12:34hrs on Sunday, 24 April a motorcyclist was in collision with a car in Sheen Road, Richmond. Officers happened to be present at the time of the collision. This was not a pursuit.”

Several hours after that statement, they released another one, likely because they were forced to reckon with the actor’s undeniable prowess. “The rider of the motorcycle was detained by a member of the public in Church Road, they wrote. “And then arrested by officers on suspicion of theft.” Credit where credit is due, my dude.

So there you have it. Tom Hardy is some sort of real life crime fighting babe. Like a hotter, less blue Captain Planet in clothes that are appropriate and actually fit. Which is chill, because in these difficult times, we are sorely in need of a pouty lipped British superhero with a myriad of bad tattoos. Thank you, Tom Hardy!