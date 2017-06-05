Did two-hit wonder Tyga write a horrible song about Kylie Jenner?

Shameless former Kardashian-Jenner mooch Tyga has written a new song. And it is probably most definitely about Kylie Jenner herself.

The 27-year-old released a song imaginatively entitled “Playboy” on Saturday and it is something.

“Super freak in my passenger / She a superstar / She got it bad for me / If i hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off / She crawls right back to me / I call it playboy tenacity.” Big props to Tyga for having the wherewithal to use a thesaurus and discover the world “tenacity.”

But also? This could literally be about anybody — but having people think it’s about Kylie will definitely give this mediocre song the boost it sorely needs.

Tyga dated the 19-year-old on and off for three years before splitting in April. I’ll give you a second to do that math. Mmhm. Yep. I know, right?

According to Cosmopolitan, this break up was the real thing because Tyga moved out of Jenner’s mansion shortly after. A source told Us Weekly, at the time, that sad things make Kylie sad. Duh! “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.” Since then, Jenner has reportedly moved on with rapper Travis Scott, which, girl I guess.

Jenner and Tyga most recently crossed paths at Coachella, and they weren’t exactly happy to see each other. In fact, they shared an awkward hug and Jenner once again looked sad — probably in an attempt to prove to the world that she has the real life capacity to emote — just like a Westworld host.

I, for one, am not convinced!