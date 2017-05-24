Oh no: Did Tyra Banks verbally abuse an ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant?

Tyra Banks? More like Tyrant Banks. OK, I’m sorry. I kind of had to, though.

And here's why. New York Magazine reports that a woman referred to as Jane Doe is suing the production company behind “America’s Got Talent.” She claims that her young daughter, “Mary Doe” suffered trauma when Banks, the show’s host, “physically manipulated and verbally abused” her.

Here’s the sitch. The contestant, Jane Doe, and her husband sang an original song about motherhood and Mary’s birth for the show, as you do. But the judges were not into it — and neither was the crowd. The “America’s Top Model” alum reportedly pulled Mary’s hair back and physically manipulated Mary, and it didn’t stop there. “Mary did not stop Banks’ conduct because Mary was fearful,” the suit reads.

The 43-year-old then allegedly made it worst off stage. “Banks also insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived, made fun of the performance and ridiculed [the song] in front of Mary, all in front of active cameras that were filming Mary,” the suit reads.

“After the performance, Banks asked Mary to describe, in front of active and filming cameras, her opinion about Jane and her husband after they were publicly ridiculed by ‘AGT.’ ... As a result of her negative experience from ‘AGT’ and Defendant's’ abusive treatment, Mary was traumatized and became deeply depressed.”

According to the suit, the plaintiffs later asked that “America’s Got Talent” not televise or publish any footage of their performance and the child’s reaction, for fear of causing further emotional distress.

This sounds like a sad, horrible case of standard humiliating reality show and very embarrassing parents gone so, so wrong. "America's Got Talent" is supposed to be a show about talented and untalented people across America, not a Lifetime sequel for "Mean Girls," tentatively titled "Mean Girls 2: Mean, Green Tyra Machine!" Here's hoping this whole thing gets sorted soon.