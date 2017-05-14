What does the May 15 eye mean?

A promotional campaign involving singer Katy Perry cranked up this weekend with billboards across the country featuring Perry’s eye with pink/purple eye liner and the date, May 15.

May 15, 2017 is a Monday and many are speculating that Perry’s new album, titled “Witness,” will drop.

Saturday night, Perry changed her Twitter avatar to the eye and retweeted a follower who wrote “SAY SOMETHING @katyperry.”

On Sunday afternoon, Perry tweeted out a blinking eye that read: 5/15.

Perry is keeping her fans guessing as another Twitter follower, @Harleys_Puddin_ asked her, “@katyperry ALBUM OR SINGLE? I CANT COPE WITH THIIISSSSS.” Perry responded, “guess again,” promoting even more speculation that her announcement could involve a world tour.

The eye was featured prominently in Times Square in New York and on I-93 in Boston.

Perry hasn’t been in the news much recently, other than when she cut her hair and went blonde.

“[Blonde] is the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” she said. “I’ve done all of them, and the only thing left to do is shave my head.”