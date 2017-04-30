Ciara and Russell Wilson finally had their dang baby

Ciara — who was seemingly pregnant forever — has finally welcomed a baby with husband Russell Wilson. And they gave the kid a name and everything!

The 31-year-old R&B singer announced on Instagram that she and Wilson welcomed a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” she wrote, underneath a very generic, out of focus picture of her holding her bump on the edge of the ocean. Cute, I guess!

The couple announced that they were expecting in October, a few months after their exorbitant wedding ceremony. This is Wilson’s first child, and Ciara’s second — she shares 2-year-old Future Jr., with rapper Future. Whose real name is not Future, by the way. It's Nayvadius. I guess just doesn't have the same ring as "Future," but really, what do I know? (Let's briefly consider a world where children are named after their parent's stage names. We could be living in a world with a Sir Mix-a-Lot IV, or a Vanilla Ice Jr. Which would be both delightful and legitimately insane.)

Ciara recently spoke out about being a born again virgin and practicing abstinence with her 28-year-old football beau before they were married. And apparently, it was really very hard! “You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you. It’s important to have a friendship, it’s important to have standards,” she told Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful." Okay, girl. Abstinence is still not for everybody, and you can not convince me otherwise.

But congratulations on that baby!