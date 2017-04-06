Is Taylor Swift working on a new album?

If you listen to the wind howl, ever so slightly, you’ll hear it whisper “Wherever did Taylor Swift go?”

Some of us (me) are thankful for her little break from omnipresence. But trust me, it’s not going to last for long: Ol’ T. Swift is working on a new album.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old has been avoiding the public eye because she’s calculating what “the sound and feel of her new album is going to be.” Will she keep going the pop route? Will she go back to country? Will she explore the pros and cons of cultural appropriation, like a 2013-era Miley Cyrus?

When the time is right, the singer will grace us with her presence, and whatever she’s rebranding herself as. I mean, this is a woman who exercises very tight control over her comings and goings, what she says and what she doesn’t say. For example, when Tom Hiddleston was all in his feelings about what was briefly referred to as Tiddleswift in a GQ interview, she said nothing. When Lola Kirke told Vogue that by doing nothing, Swift basically voted for Trump, she said nothing. So yeah, I'd say she's hatching a plan.

Celebitchy, on the other hand, has another theory — that Swift is hiding out in Nashville after some uh, alleged cosmetic enhancements. Interesting.

I guess we’ll find out later this year when she comes back and is in our faces every single day, starting drama with Kanye West and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and probably like, Richard Simmons. Can’t wait!