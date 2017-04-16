Everything you need to know about Britney Spears' mystery man

This weekend, Britney Spears shared her attempts at a candid photo of her and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The 35-year-old and her boyfriend were spending some time together in Malibu, which doesn’t seem particularly exciting, but maybe visiting Malibu is their version of kink.

More importantly, you’re probably wondering: Who even is Sam Asghari? Same. Here’s what we know about the former Mousketeer’s mystery dude.

He’s 23 years young.

In March, the pair celebrated Asghari’s 23rd birthday with a scenic hike and an Instagram picture. This appears to kind of be their thing.

Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari 💙💙💙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

A younger guy kind of makes sense for Spears who, no shade, sometimes appears to be suspended in a sort of permanent adolescence. But like, in a totally chill way.

They met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video.

The pop star opened up about meeting her beau while making an appearance on Amp 103.7’s Fast in the Morning. According to Just Jared, the two beautiful, boring people bonded over their love of sushi, which is basic AF. “I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found my number in his bag.” That's right. He wrote his number on a piece of paper instead of using his phone. Adorable. “I was like …’This guy was really cute!’ so then I called him.” Okay!

Spears is right though, he IS really cute.

Asghari moved to California from Iran nine years ago, and his face is really inoffensive to look at. He’s got that classic combination of being young, tall, dark and handsome which is definitely not horrible.

Mad love ❤️ for this one pic.twitter.com/8qgqdIn22b

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2017

Also he works as a personal trainer slash fitness model slash token hot guy in women’s music videos, so. He’s kind of living the dream.

This is definitely a win for Spears, and she deserves a win. Well done in catching yourself a hot, young thing, Spears. Not to be lame, but let’s hope this relationship is anything but “Toxic,” lol.