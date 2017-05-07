Stop trying to make Paris Jackson happen

Paris Jackson is like, a thing now. The um, “daughter” of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe has been everywhere, lately. According to PEOPLE , the 19-year-old made her red carpet debut in January, signed with IMG Models in March, and is now set to get a starring role in a film with Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Amanda Seyfried

According to Page Six , Jackson has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Calvin Klein. “This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein,” a source tells the site. “The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein .”

Okay, but who is Paris Jackson, anyway? Here’s what we know about Hollywood’s latest, ugh, “It Girl.”

She’s the second eldest child of Michael Jackson.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson was born on April 3, 1998. Do you feel old, yet? Her older brother Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. is 20; her younger brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, aka Blanket, is 15.

And she considers herself a black woman.

In a profile with Rolling Stone , Paris acknowledges that some people doubt her parentage. But when it comes to Michael Jackson, for her, there’s no question. “He is my father,” she told the mag. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.

“I consider myself black. [My dad] would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’

She’s already best friends with Kendall Jenner.

E! Online reports that the two became fast friends after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. They’re even buds on Instagram, so you know it’s real.

She’s passionate about modeling, activism and acting.

“Her modeling career is really taking off and you can expect some big announcements coming in the next month or so,” a source tells the site.

And she’s ready to use her voice for good. “I was born with this platform,” she told Rolling Stone. “Am I gonna waste it and hide away? Or am I going to make it bigger and use it for more important things?”

Her rise to fame is no happy accident.

According to Page Six, turning Paris from elusive celebrity spawn to talk of the town has been a year long project for one of Hollywood’s biggest talent managers. “Arnold Stiefel of Stiefel Entertainment got a hold of her,” a source tells the site. “After meeting with her, he decided she is the next big thing in acting.

“Right now they’re plotting on getting her out there. Awards shows, red carpets. Everywhere. She’s on all the magazines. Once they get people comfortable with her — not just being… Michael’s daughter… then [we’ll let] her acting shine through.” Sure!