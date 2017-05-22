See what the boys from 'Charlie Bit My Finger' look like today

Need a laugh break? Look no further. With 849,171,901 views and counting, the video “Charlie bit my finger — again!” was among the biggest viral sensations in YouTube’s history. No small feat, especially considering it was posted in 2007, long before a daily news cycle of adorable kittens, family bloopers and sporting event fails were the norm.

The clip, which features brothers Harry and Charlie, now ages 13 and 11, respectively, is a 55-second clip of the young siblings enduring an accidental (and endearingly hilarious) biting incident. “Oww! Oww! Charlie! Owwww! Charlie … that really hurt!” cries Harry as his baby brother grasped his pointer finger between his lips, to epically funny proportions. And, fear not, to appease any concerns, parents Shelley and Howard put up this disclaimer on the video: “Even had I thought of trying to get my boys to do this, I probably couldn't have. Neither were coerced into any of this and neither were hurt (for very long anyway). This was just one of those moments when I had the video camera out because the boys were being fun and they provided something really very funny.” Today, the video celebrates its decade anniversary of propelling the boys to viral internet stardom.

Now that you’ve watched the clip above, hopefully you, too, can appreciate its glory. Try as we may, it’s pretty damn hard to manufacture cuteness this perfect. And even if you tried, it’s a one-in-a-million chance you’ll hit the level of resounding success as these sibs did: The video generated 1 million English pounds for the family, and even a slew of spinoff merchandise like T-shirts, postcards, tote bags and more. And Justin Bieber, step aside — it’s even said to be the 90th most-viewed clip on YouTube.

Feel old yet?

These are the 'Charlie bit my finger' kids... pic.twitter.com/GEkNS8WNbJ — Kevin Droniak (@kevindroniak) May 22, 2017

A decade later, the duo have posed for a re-enactment of the infamous event, though this time — thankfully for our eardrums — no heartfelt welps and wails were included.