The actress and comedian posted a cute lil’ subtle selfie on Instagram on the tail of Beyonce’s own record breaking announcement.

The announcement is pretty standard for the low key couple, who eloped last April. According to Refinery29, they met via Twitter and were introduced by mutual friend Andy Samberg. Peele, of course, is most popular for his long running show “Key & Peele” with fellow comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

Congratulations, y’all! It’s really brave to be procreating during the Trump era, so good for you guys!