Cher: The Musical is coming to Broadway in 2018

Mark your calendars because "Cher: The Musical" is confirmed for Broadway 2018! If only we could turn ahead time...

The 71-year-old singer/actress/pop-icon announced the news on Twitter, in typical Cher tweeting fashion:

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS‼️ IT'll🐝 ON BROADWAY 2018,” she wrote.

Side note: if you don’t follow her already, we highly recommend: her tweets are totally bonkers, entertaining, stream-of-consciousness, often all-caps, emoji-fied content. Basically, the Twitter antidote to 45's poison rants. Your mental health gameplan: unfollow Trump, follow Cher.

Back to the musical! What can you expect to see on stage? Live interpretations of her tweets, we hope? According to Variety, the show, directed by Jason Moore of “Avenue Q,” will set hits from Cher’s musical catalogue ("I've Got You Babe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Believe," among others) to her life story. We’ll see her growing up poor in L.A., with dreams of stardom, through her musical and romantic partnership with Sonny Bono in the '60s, to her post-divorce transformation into an actress. Love me some “Moonstruck”(for which she won an Oscar!) and “Mermaids” (hello baby Christina Ricci and prime Winona). We’d even venture to say...We might prefer Cher as an actress to a songstress?

According to a 2016 casting notice from Playbill, we’ll see Cher in three life stages, as “Babe,” “Lady,” and “Star,” played by three different actresses. Psychedelic names! While the cast hasn't officially been confirmed, at a January 2017 read-through, the NY Post reported that Broadway actresses Jillian Mueller (“Dirty Dancing”) read for young Cher, Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Itch”) for “Lady,” and Lesli Margherita (“Matilda”), for “Star.” Jarrod Spector ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical") played Sonny Bono. Cher’s parents, Sigmund Freud and Gregg Allman (R.I.P.) are named as additional roles. Jeffrey Seller (“Hamilton”) and Flody Suarez (“Rise”) will produce; Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys”) writes.

Cher is elated. Here's another tweet, from back in January, which declares her mirth:

