Welcome to 2017, where rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are beefin’ over an Instagram “like.” According to Soulja Boy, real name Adrian Broner, the feud began when he liked a photo of Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran in a bikini. On Twitter Monday night, the “Crank That” singer tweeted that Brown saw said “like” and called to say he wanted to whoop his ass.

Sounds like Soulja is just stirring the pot. When Brown failed to respond, the rapper kept at it. He upped the ante with tweets, accusing him of being a drug addict and bringing up Brown’s tumultuous past relationship with Rihanna: “Chris Brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman.” When Brown finally weighed in, it was on Instagram, alleging that Soulja made it all up, deeming the drama as "imaginary beef."

But then the "Loyal" singer switched his tune, posting a series of s—t-talking Instagram videos and stories, calling out Soulja for his recent arrest, even leaking Soulja’s phone number. Soulja replied that it was n.b.d. because "I got 10 iphones this is gonna be my team breezy hotline."



Karreuche made the mistake of getting involved with a holier-than-thou Instagram post saying, “[This] drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous….We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?? Leave the extra’d out, rah rah shit behind…”



Brown responded by telling her to stay out of it. “No one asked for this opinion! It ain’t over you! Girl keep the fame you got and stay classy!”

He's right about that; this beef, exaggerated or not, definitely seems to be exclusively between these two blathering fools.



The kicker? The alleged physical fight has now come true: Brown ends his latest Insta video by asking Soulja to meet him in the boxing ring. We guess Soulja got what he wanted, or at least, a whole lot of attention. The two deserve each other.

You can watch Brown's full video response below: