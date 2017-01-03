Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for 2017, with Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining April 14-16 and 21-23. The annual Indio, Calif. event will once again take place at Empire Polo Club, where nearly 150 acts will perform across three days over two weekends.

Other exciting names on the roster include the xx, Lorde, New Order, Car Seat Headrest, Bon Iver (hilariously sharing a day with Beyonce — note: “SNL”), Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q and Empire of the Sun. It’s also worth noting the show would be Lorde’s first live large-scale performance since 2014, as well as, Beyonce’s first planned date of the year post-"Lemonade."

Passes and tickets for the 2017 festival will go on sale Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST at Coachella.com. Check the full lineup below.