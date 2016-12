Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated actress who was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday after suffering what was reported as a stroke, has died at the age of 84.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son, Todd Fisher, told Variety.

While making funeral arrangements for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Reynolds was taken from her son's Beverly Hills home to Cedars-Sinai where she died.

