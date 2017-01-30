Evan Rachel Wood stepped out at the SAG Awards in a velvet tux that was classy AF and… a new beau?

According to Perez Hilton, his name is Zach Villa, and despite the matching wedding bands, the two are just engaged — for now.

Neither Wood nor Villa mentioned their engagement, but they met while performing together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in 2015. They later launched a two-person band together, Rebel and a Basketcase.

It’s just really convenient, because like, Wood’s ex-husband, Jamie Bell, is recently engaged too. Hmm.

Congrats to all of the lovely couples involved!