We’ve finally rid ourselves of the year from hell, but what’s on the horizon? I’m not even going to begin to speculate on the politics. You can just check your Facebook feed if you feel the need for that. Actually, maybe don’t do that. Here’s what I’m looking forward to on the entertainment side this year:

TV has been pretty epic for the last few years, though there aren’t really enough hours in the day to watch it all. We’re not getting another season of “Westworld” until next year, but this year we have the sixth season of “Game of Thrones.” After last year’s epic season of women kicking ass, I’m really excited to see where the series will go. I’ve loved the books, but once the showrunners were free of the shackles of the story, they really pulled out all the stops. I’m also looking forward to the second season of “Stranger Things.” I don’t know about you, but ’80s nostalgia is rather comforting these days. Plus, Millie Bobbie Brown is amazing and confirmed to return for Season 2. Not so for poor Barb.

We’re getting a lot of amazing sci-fi/fantasy/comic book movies this year as well, and “Wonder Woman” is at the top of my list (barring one other, but we’ll get to that). I’m thrilled to finally be able to see not only a female-fronted superhero film (do not bring up “Catwoman” or “Electra” to me, please), but to get to see Wonder Woman in her own film for the very first time in live action. If this is good — oh, please let it be good — I think we’re going to start having discussions about more of these. It’s about time.

“Ghost in the Shell” comes out this year as well, and it’s going to bring more discussion to the issue of whitewashing. I’ve said it before, but having been on the set in New Zealand and getting to see the completely international cast and the way they’re handling the film, I’m excited. That said, bringing awareness to the issue is a good thing.

The same can be said for “Beauty and the Beast.” Hold on — I’ll explain. I’m excited for the film, of course, for obvious reasons, but the fact that Emma Watson is the lead is going to bring more vision to her #HeForShe campaign for gender equality. It’s a pretty fantastic campaign. You can check it out at heforshe.org.

Finally, I’m excited for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” — and sad. I was heartbroken when Carrie Fisher died, as I’m sure many of you were, not just because she played a character that changed my life and the lives of girls everywhere, but because she was amazing in her own right. I can’t wait to see the next chapter in the story. I can’t wait to see her on the big screen again. I have no idea what’s going to happen next, now that she’s gone, but one more chance to watch Carrie Fisher portray Leia Organa means the world to me.

Happy New Year, everyone. May the Force be with you.

